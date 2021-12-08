Himachal Speaker takes stock of preparations for winter session of Assembly
Himachal Pradesh Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar on Wednesday took stock of the preparations for the winter session of the state Assembly. Last year, the winter session was convened in Shimla due to the Covid pandemic.
Himachal Pradesh Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar on Wednesday took stock of the preparations for the winter session of the state Assembly. The session will be held from December 10 to 15 at Tapovan.
Dharamshala was declared the second state capital in 2017 by the then Congress government.
The Speaker inspected the rooms and seating arrangements for ministers and officers.
He asked officials to ensure the compliance of COVID-19 guidelines during the session. “During the session, only people coming for work related to the Legislative Assembly should be allowed to enter the premises and unnecessary crowd should be avoided,” he said.
The winter session of the Assembly is being held in Dharamshala since 2005. Last year, the winter session was convened in Shimla due to the Covid pandemic.
