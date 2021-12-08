Left Menu

Meghalaya Cong MLAs' merger with TMC constitutional: Mukul Sangma

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 18:28 IST
Meghalaya Cong MLAs' merger with TMC constitutional: Mukul Sangma
  • Country:
  • India

Asserting that their merger with Trinamool Congress was constitutional, 10 turncoat MLAs from Congress on Wednesday filed individual replies to a show-cause notice issued by Meghalaya Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, urging him not to disqualify them.

Congress, whose count in the assembly dropped to six from 18 after former chief minister Mukul Sangma led 11 other MLAs to join the TMC, had earlier lodged a complaint with the Speaker seeking the disqualification of 10 turncoat legislators under rules of the tenth schedule of the Constitution.

Sangma, while leading nine other MLAs during the submission of replies to the show-cause notice, asserted that the merger of the Congress MLAs with the TMC fulfilled all requirements under provisions of paragraph 4 of the tenth schedule of the Constitution.

Lambasting the Congress for seeking their disqualification, Sangma said, ''The petitions filed against the 10 MLAs were nothing but a reflection of the attempt to have a concocted story with complete misinterpretation and distortion of facts.'' Congress legislature party leader Ampareen Lyngdoh had said that separate petitions against two other turncoat MLAs – TMC state chief Charles Pyngrope and Shitlang Pale – will soon be filed.

TMC has become the principal opposition party in the Meghalaya assembly after Sangma's political coup on November 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021