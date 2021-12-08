Left Menu

UK government has no plan for COVID statement to parliament - speaker

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 18:32 IST
UK government has no plan for COVID statement to parliament - speaker
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has not asked to make a parliamentary statement on potential changes to COVID-19 rules, the speaker of the lower house of parliament, Lindsay Hoyle, said on Wednesday.

"I can confirm that I've had no request from the government to make a statement. Of course, I am open as soon as the government wishes to come forward to say that it is going to make a statement," he told the opposition Labour Party's health spokesman, Wes Streeting, when asked about media reports of a possible news conference.

Hoyle repeated his long-standing request for the government to announce changes to COVID rules first in parliament, rather than in a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

