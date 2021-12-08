Left Menu

PFI activists create trouble during ED raid in Kerala, booked

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 18:39 IST
PFI activists create trouble during ED raid in Kerala, booked
  • Country:
  • India

Kochi, Dec 8 (PTI): Police on Wednesday said they have registered a case against activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) for allegedly trying to create trouble during a raid by sleuths from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the residence of a leader of the Islamist outfit in Muvattupuzha in Kerala as part of a money laundering probe.

According to the police, around 100 workers of the PFI gathered outside the house of their leader in Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district and raised slogans against the ED when its sleuths were carrying out searches there.

The police were deployed outside the PFI leader's residence but its activists pushed the police officials during their protest against the raid, they said.

A case has been registered against the PFI activists for allegedly preventing the officials from carrying out their duty and organising a procession outside the premises the ED was raiding.

The ED officials also carried out raids at least on three more locations linked to the PFI. Reports from various districts, including Kannur and Malappuram, said the activists of the PFI gathered outside the locations and raised slogans against the Central government alleging harassment of their leadership by using the central agencies.

Condemning the raids, PFI, in a statement, said this was not at all shocking as they knew that ''the BJP will go to any extent to target and harass the Popular Front''.

''The central agencies are being used by the BJP to target the PFI,'' Anis Ahmed, general secretary of the outfit, said in a video posted on its Facebook page.

The BJP in Kerala has not reacted to the allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021