UK to 'effectively' boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

08-12-2021
UK to 'effectively' boycott Beijing Winter Olympics
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says no UK government minister will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, calling it “effectively” a diplomatic boycott.

Johnson was asked in the House of Commons whether the UK will join the United States, Australia and Lithuania in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games.

He said he opposed boycotts involving athletes but that Britain would effectively be boycotting the Olympics diplomatically.

