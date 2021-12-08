Rajasthan: Officials told to ensure free, fair panchayat polls
The Rajasthan chief election commissioner on Wednesday directed officials to ensure free, fair and peaceful panchayat polls in four districts of the state. According to a statement, Chief Election Commissioner P S Mehra gave necessary directions to officials to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan chief election commissioner on Wednesday directed officials to ensure free, fair and peaceful panchayat polls in four districts of the state. The polling for the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in Baran, Kota, Sri Ganganagar and Karauli districts will be held in three phases on December 12, 15 and 18. The counting will take place on December 21. According to a statement, Chief Election Commissioner P S Mehra gave necessary directions to officials to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections. The commissioner in the official statement said the commission is determined to conduct free and fair elections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Sri Ganganagar
- Kota
- Karauli
- Baran
ALSO READ
Rajasthan: Three arrested for ATM robbery in Jodhpur
Mumbai: Rajasthan man arrested for blackmailing Shiv Sena MLA through a morphed obscene video
There can be differences in party, but we never worked as divided force in Rajasthan: Cong's Raghu Sharma
Rajasthan avian flu: Chickens not yet inflicted with disease, says AHD secy
Many cities record temperatures below 10 deg C in Rajasthan