Left Menu

Former finance minister and bank governor of Malawi arrested for fraud

Malawian authorities have arrested three officials of the former ruling party, including a former finance minister and central bank governor, for alleged abuse of office, fraud and corruption, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Blantyre | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 18:45 IST
Former finance minister and bank governor of Malawi arrested for fraud
  • Country:
  • Malawi

Malawian authorities have arrested three officials of the former ruling party, including a former finance minister and central bank governor, for alleged abuse of office, fraud and corruption, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday. Spokesperson James Kadadzera said former central bank governor Dalitso Kabambe and ex-finance minister Joseph Mwanamvekha - both members of the Democratic Progressive Party and expected presidential rivals to President Lazarus Chakwera in elections scheduled for 2025 - had been arrested overnight.

None of the individuals arrested were available for comment, but the DDP party has accused the government of using financial crimes as a pretext to persecute and hobble the opposition. The men arrested are suspected of presenting false accounts to the IMF to mislead IMF officials into thinking they were meeting their loan conditions, Kadadzera said.

"The two, whilst serving as minister of finance and reserve bank governor respectively ... masterminded the falsification of (data) ... to make the International Monetary Fund believe that the Government of Malawi was meeting (loan) conditions," he said in a statement. "As a result of this scheme, the IMF suspended the said extended credit facility to the prejudice of innocent and ordinary Malawians."

Malawi is one of the world's poorest countries, with nearly three-quarters of the population living on less than $2 a day. Kadadzera said Mwanamvekha is further accused of fraudulently overseeing the sale of a former state-owned bank Malawi Savings Bank (MSB) to banker Thomson Mpinganjira, who owns FDH Bank and has a conviction for trying to bribe a judge.

Police have also arrested former local government minister Ben Phiri for suspected procurement fraud and corruption with the Ministry of Gender, which used his printing company in 2018 and 2020, he added. Both Mwanamvekha and Phiri serve are lawmakers for the DPP, while the former central bank governor is a front-runner to replace former President Arthur Peter Mutharika as leader of the former ruling party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021