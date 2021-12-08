Sikkim assembly passes bill to create 2 more districts

The Sikkim Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill for the creation of two more districts in the North-eastern state.

Sikkim will have six districts once Governor Ganga Prasad gives his assent to the bill.

Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha introduced the Sikkim (Re-Organisation of Districts) Bill, 2021 in the House on Tuesday, saying creation of the two new districts will improve administrative efficiency.

The new districts - Pakyang and Soreng - are now sub-divisions that will be carved out of East Sikkim and West Sikkim districts respectively.

The assembly passed the bill by voice vote following a brief discussion.

The House also passed an amendment bill seeking to rename Sikkim State University after Mt Kanchenjunga, considered the guardian deity of the Sikkimese people.

Lepcha, who also holds the education portfolio, tabled the Sikkim State University (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the assembly on Tuesday.

Later, Speaker L B Das adjourned the House sine die after valedictory address of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to mark the end of the three-day sitting of the assembly.

