Zelenskiy welcomes Biden's 'personal role' on peace in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden's "personal role" in trying to attain peace in eastern Ukraine, in his first comments after Biden held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin a day earlier. Speaking at a news conference, Zelenskiy also hoped that Ukraine and Russia could agree a new ceasefire and prisoner exchanges when their representatives held talks on the conflict in Ukraine's easterly Donbass region on Wednesday.

"In general, I think it is positive that the president of the United States spoke with the president of the Russian Federation," Zelenskiy said. "The most important thing that we see now is that there is a personal real reaction and personal role of President Biden in resolving this conflict, the war in the east of our state."

