Sonia Gandhi not to celebrate her birthday

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday on Thursday, the party said on Wednesday. In respect of CDS Bipin Rawat, Congress party decided to cancel celebrations. Sonia Gandhi will turn 75 on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 19:37 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday on Thursday, the party said on Wednesday. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal announced the party chief's decision on Twitter and urged party workers to avoid any celebrations.

The announcement came on a day Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

''Hon'ble Congress President has decided not to celebrate her birthday, tomorrow December 9. Urging party workers and supporters to strictly avoid any celebrations,'' Venugopal said.

Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore tweeted, ''Another example from Congress president about her sensitivity. In respect of CDS Bipin Rawat, Congress party decided to cancel celebrations.'' Sonia Gandhi will turn 75 on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

