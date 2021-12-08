Left Menu

Putin says Russia will continue U.S. dialogue, send proposals in a week

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-12-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 19:56 IST
Putin says Russia will continue U.S. dialogue, send proposals in a week
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would send proposals to Washington within a week to follow up his talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Ukraine a day earlier.

Putin told reporters the talks had been open and constructive and the main thing was that there was a possibility to continue the dialogue. But he called suggestions that Russia was planning to attack Ukraine "provocative".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021