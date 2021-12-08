Left Menu

Maha CM, BJP's Fadnavis condole death of Gen Rawat, others in chopper crash

Maha CM, BJP's Fadnavis condole death of Gen Rawat, others in chopper crash
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday condoled the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu and said their tragic demise has saddened the entire country.

In a tweet, Thackeray said, "The tragic demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, and Armed Forces Personnel has deeply saddened the entire country. As our nation grieves this loss, I extend my heartfelt condolences & prayers to the families in this hour of grief." Fadnavis paid rich tributes to Gen Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff, and termed him as a stalwart.

In a social media message, the BJP leader said, "Very tragic, terrible & extremely painful ! We lost our first Chief of Defence Staff CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat ji in an unfortunate accident in Tamil Nadu. Deepest condolences." "General Bipin Rawat served our nation in various roles and responsibilities in his long career. He also represented India in many missions. My humble tributes and Salute to the stalwart, General #BipinRawat," he said.

"Nation will forever remember his seva towards BharatMata! Nation mourns this huge and irreparable loss,'' the Leader of Opposition in the assembly said.

Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 other people onboard an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the IAF said.

