Chhattisgarh Governor, CM condole demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, others

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 20:15 IST
Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief about the death of Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

BJP vice president and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh also condoled the death of Gen Rawat and others.

Paying rich tributes to Rawat, the Governor prayed to the almighty to rest his soul in peace and expressed deep condolences to his family members, an official statement said.

Baghel tweeted in Hindi, “Very difficult and painful time! It is sad for all of us to learn about the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat ji and his co-passengers including our army personnel, his wife, pilot and other assistants in the helicopter crash. The entire nation is mourning at this time. May we all be each other's strength in this difficult time. Om Shanti.” Raman Singh said on twitter, “Heartbreaking, shocking news! The entire nation is saddened by the demise of CDS Bipin Rawat ji, his wife and other armed forces officers. The nation will always remember the contribution of the true sons of Maa Bharati. May the almighty rest the departed souls in peace”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

