Discussion with Centre on Lakhimpur Kheri incident going on, says Rakesh Tikait

As Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an aegis of farmer unions, forms consensus to accept the proposal sent by the centre on farmers' demand, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that discussion on the issue of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident is underway. "The discussion is underway on this matter", said Tikait at Singhu border on being asked if the issue of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident is also on agenda in discussions with the Centre.

A five-member committee of Samyukt Kisan Morcha held a meeting at the Singhu border on Wednesday to take a decision on the proposal sent by the central government. SKM later informed that a consensus has been formed on the last revised proposal.

A formal declaration on the future course of farmers' agitation will be decided on Thursday only after they receive the same proposal from the centre in a formal letter. According to the farmers' body, the government in its earlier proposal urged the protesting farmers to call off their agitation first and then only cases against them will be taken back.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws. The Prime Minister also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session on November 29. President Ram Nath Kovind has also given his assent to the Bill that completes the process of repealing the three farm laws. Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020. (ANI)

