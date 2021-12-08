Left Menu

UK joins diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

PTI | London | Updated: 08-12-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 20:39 IST
UK joins diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said that there will ''effectively'' be a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in China next year, with no UK government minister or official expected to attend.

The UK’s move follows countries such as the US and Australia declaring boycotts over human rights concerns.

Asked about the matter at his weekly Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, Johnson said no diplomats were set to go to the games.

''There will be effectively a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, no ministers are expected to attend and no officials,'' he told members of Parliament.

But went on to add: ''I do not think that sporting boycotts are sensible and that remains the policy of the government.'' The countries that have announced boycotts are still allowing their athletes to compete.

Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith said the ''dictatorial, brutal Chinese regime'' was persecuting religious minorities and ''terrorising'' its Muslim Uyghur population as he called for the UK boycott.

Johnson replied that the government had ''no hesitation in raising these issues with China, as I did with President Xi the last time I talked to him''.

China has repeatedly denied human rights abuses against the Uyghur population amid claims of torture and deaths.

The Winter Olympics will be held in and around Beijing and locations in neighbouring Hebei province from February 4 to 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021