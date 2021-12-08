Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM and others mourn Rawat

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-12-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 20:39 IST
(Eds: adding details) Amaravati, Dec 8 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday expressed deep anguish and sadness over the demise of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

The Governor, in a statement, also mourned the death of General Rawat’s wife Madhulika and 11 other defence personnel in the incident.

Gen. Rawat’s death was a great loss for the nation, the Governor said and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

In his message, Jagan expressed anguish over the tragedy and said, “words fail to describe the incident that befell the serving Defence Chief”.

“Andhra Pradesh stands with the nation in this hour of shock and expresses its resolute solidarity,” the Chief Minister added.

“Extremely disturbed by the news of the Army chopper crash in TN. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims. May they find strength in this difficult time,” Jagan said in a tweet.

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the tragedy.

Jana Sena president K Pawan Kalyan too condoled the death of Gen Rawat.

“This is a most tragic incident. As the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Rawat rendered commendable services in coordinating the three defence forces and strengthening the nation’s defences,” Kalyan said in a statement. State Congress president Sake Sailajanath too expressed anguish over Gen Rawat’s demise and said it was a deep loss to the defence for General Rawat was a guiding force for reforms in the defence sector, Sailajanath said.

