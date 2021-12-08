LDF wins 16 of 32 wards where bypolls held, UDF comes second with 11
Kerala's ruling LDF secured 16 out of the 32 wards where by-elections were held a day ago with Congress led-UDF coming second with 11.
Of the remaining 5 wards, one was bagged by BJP-led NDA and four by independent candidates, according to the results declared by the State Election Commission.
LDF was able to maintain its dominance over key wards in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram corporations.
It also attained a majority in the Piravom municipality in Ernakulam district by winning the Idappallichira ward.
Both LDF and UDF were having an equal strength in Piravom municipality.
UDF was able to achieve a similar feat in Irinjalakuda municipality.
BJP-led NDA managed to wrest a ward from CPI(M), with a margin of one vote, in Edamalakudy tribal village of Idukki district.
