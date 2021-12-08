New German health minister vows to bring COVID-19 pandemic to end

Germany's new Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Wednesday he would push ahead with the vaccination campaign until the coronavirus crisis was over.

"It is our job to end this pandemic, together we will manage that," said Lauterbach in a short speech after taking over his ministry.

"We will push ahead with the vaccination campaign until it is over," he added.

