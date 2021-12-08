Canada to announce decision on diplomatic boycott of Beijing Games on Weds

Left Menu

Canada will announce later on Wednesday whether it plans to join a U.S. diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. A boycott would be a significant step for Ottawa, which already has poor relations with China.

Canada will announce later on Wednesday whether it plans to join a U.S. diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

A boycott would be a significant step for Ottawa, which already has poor relations with China. Canada, one of the world's leading winter sporting nation, came third in the medal rankings at the 2018 Games in South Korea. "On issues like this it is important to make sure that we are working with our allies, are aligned with our allies," Trudeau told reporters on Wednesday.

Australia and Britain will join the diplomatic boycott, their prime ministers said on Wednesday, as other allies weighed similar moves to protest at China's human rights record.

