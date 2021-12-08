Left Menu

Sanjay Raut hints at pre-poll alliance with Congress in UP, Goa ahead of 2022 Assembly polls

Soon after meeting with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital today, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hinted at a pre-poll alliance with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh and Goa, stating that the parties are thinking of working together in both the states that are scheduled to go to assembly polls early next year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 21:48 IST
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Soon after meeting with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital today, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hinted at a pre-poll alliance with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh and Goa, stating that the parties are thinking of working together in both the states that are scheduled to go to assembly polls early next year. The statement from the Shiv Sena leader came after a one-hour-long meeting with Priyanka Gandhi in New Delhi at Sonia Gandhi's residence.

However, he said that the final decision will be taken only after talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. While talking to ANI, Raut said, "It was a positive meeting. We are thinking of working together in Uttar Pradesh and Goa. Along with the discussion on the politics of the country, there were talks about the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh and Goa elections. If possible, Shiv Sena and Congress will fight the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Goa together."

"We want to work together with Congress and let's see if anything happens," he added. Earlier on Tuesday, Shiv Sena MP had said that the Opposition front is not possible without Congress and the face of the Opposition could be discussed later.

He also met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday in New Delhi. Uttar Pradesh and Goa Assembly polls are scheduled to be held early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

