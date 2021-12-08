Left Menu

Biden says putting U.S. troops on ground in Ukraine is "not on the table"

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 21:58 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday putting American troops on the ground in Ukraine to deter a potential Russian invasion was "not on the table" and he hoped to announce a meeting with Russia and other NATO countries by Friday.

Speaking to reporters as he left the White House, Biden said he had made it clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his nearly two-hour virtual meeting on Tuesday that there would be economic consequences like none before if Russia invades Ukraine, and he is confident Putin got the message.

