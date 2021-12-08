Centre has ruined economy: Cong leader GA Mir

Congress leader GA Mir on Wednesday accused the central government of ruining the economy and destroying the business culture of the country.

He also targeted the BJP-led government for “downgrading and disbanding” Jammu and Kashmir through its August 5, 2019, decision.

The Centre in 2019 had revoked the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The government is selling the huge assets of the country and bringing untold miseries for the common man by price hike of fuel and other essential commodities, Mir also alleged at a public rally in Jourian in Akhnoor.

“The Congress built a strong nation and created huge assets besides marching ahead in all fields at a very fast pace, besides ensuring the atmosphere of peace and communal harmony in the country,” Mir said.

He said the Congress leadership gave supreme sacrifices for the country and fought against poverty, hunger, illiteracy and unemployment but “BJP is busy in fighting farmers, opposition and creating division and hatred in the society for vote bank politics”.

J&K Congress leaders observed two-minute silence at the public rally to pay homage to Chief of Defence staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other people who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

“Two-minute silence was observed to pray for peace to those who died in the crash,” a Congress spokesperson said.

