Punjab's CEO discusses preparations for 2022 Assembly polls with returning officers

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-12-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 22:06 IST
Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju held a virtual review meeting with all the returning officers on Wednesday to discuss preparations for the 2022 state Assembly polls due early next year.

Raju directed the officers to ensure appropriate arrangements at each polling booth in accordance with the instructions of the Election Commission EC), an official release said.

He told the officials concerned that the names of all the polling stations and booths should be clearly readable and asked them to ensure the cleanliness of the toilets, besides providing safe drinking water to the voters.

The CEO also asked the officers to expedite the disposal of all the applications received for updating the voter list and to carry out Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities at the booths where the voter turnout was low in the last election.

He also directed the officials to ensure that all the staff on duty are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

