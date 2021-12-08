Kerala local bodies bypoll: LDF wins 16 of 32 seats

The Kerala State Election Commission has announced by-election results for 32 seats of all civic bodies across the State.

The LDF won 16 seats, UDF in 11, BJP in one and the rest went to the independent candidates.

The BJP has won a seat in Edamalakkudy village, which is a tribal hamlet, in Idukki district. The by-election was conducted on Tuesday. (ANI)

