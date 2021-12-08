Left Menu

Kerala local bodies bypoll: LDF wins 16 of 32 seats

The Kerala State Election Commission has announced by-election results for 32 seats of all civic bodies across the State.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 08-12-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 22:07 IST
representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The LDF won 16 seats, UDF in 11, BJP in one and the rest went to the independent candidates.

The BJP has won a seat in Edamalakkudy village, which is a tribal hamlet, in Idukki district. The by-election was conducted on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

