Left Menu

SP creates rift in Hindus, Muslims: UP BJP chief

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Wednesday took a swipe at the Opposition, saying the Samajwadi Party creates a rift between Hindus and Muslims while the Congress works like a trust.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 08-12-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 22:14 IST
SP creates rift in Hindus, Muslims: UP BJP chief
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Wednesday took a swipe at the Opposition, saying the Samajwadi Party creates a rift between Hindus and Muslims while the Congress works like a “trust”. Addressing a public meeting in the Matera area here, he alleged that Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav ''wants to make Hindus and Muslims fight in the name of Jinnah''. But this is the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in which ''Hindus and Muslims are fighting poverty together'', he said. Continuing his attack, he alleged that during the SP rule, police could not act against the goons. ''When the goons used to go out, people used to sprinkle perfume. Today, in the Yogi government, the same goons are afraid to come out of the jail, fearing that their cars might overturn and their game might be over,'' he said, in a possible reference to the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey. Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur overturned and he tried to escape. Without naming the Congress, he told reporters, ''There is a dynastic party which does not have democracy. They run the party like a trust, son, daughter and then their son, daughter run the party. Such people cannot help in development.'' ''The BJP is a democratic party. We have leaders like Atalji's and today we have Narendra Modiji, who does not even have his own house in Delhi. His family members do not interfere in the party or the government. They do politics only for the welfare of the country and the poor,'' Singh said. The BJP president said the party will contest the UP Assembly polls on the development plank. PTI COR SAB RDK RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021