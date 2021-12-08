SP creates rift in Hindus, Muslims: UP BJP chief

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Wednesday took a swipe at the Opposition, saying the Samajwadi Party creates a rift between Hindus and Muslims while the Congress works like a “trust”. Addressing a public meeting in the Matera area here, he alleged that Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav ''wants to make Hindus and Muslims fight in the name of Jinnah''. But this is the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in which ''Hindus and Muslims are fighting poverty together'', he said. Continuing his attack, he alleged that during the SP rule, police could not act against the goons. ''When the goons used to go out, people used to sprinkle perfume. Today, in the Yogi government, the same goons are afraid to come out of the jail, fearing that their cars might overturn and their game might be over,'' he said, in a possible reference to the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey. Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur overturned and he tried to escape. Without naming the Congress, he told reporters, ''There is a dynastic party which does not have democracy. They run the party like a trust, son, daughter and then their son, daughter run the party. Such people cannot help in development.'' ''The BJP is a democratic party. We have leaders like Atalji's and today we have Narendra Modiji, who does not even have his own house in Delhi. His family members do not interfere in the party or the government. They do politics only for the welfare of the country and the poor,'' Singh said. The BJP president said the party will contest the UP Assembly polls on the development plank. PTI COR SAB RDK RDK RDK

