Maha CM, Governor condole death of Gen Rawat, others in chopper crash

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and other prominent leaders on Wednesday condoled the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

In a tweet, Thackeray said, “The tragic demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, and Armed Forces Personnel has deeply saddened the entire country. As our nation grieves this loss, I extend my heartfelt condolences & prayers to the families in this hour of grief.” Koshyari said he was deeply saddened by the death of Gen Rawat and others in the crash.

''Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other officers in the helicopter crash. Convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved family of Gen. Bipin Rawat and those of other officers,'' the Governor said.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis paid rich tributes to Gen Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff, and hailed him as a stalwart.

In a social media message, the BJP leader said, “Very tragic, terrible & extremely painful ! We lost our first Chief of Defence Staff CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat ji in an unfortunate accident in Tamil Nadu. Deepest condolences.” “General Bipin Rawat served our nation in various roles and responsibilities in his long career. He also represented India in many missions. My humble tributes and Salute to the stalwart, General #BipinRawat,” he said.

Fadnavis said Gen Rawat's death was an irreparable loss to the country.

“Nation will forever remember his seva towards BharatMata! Nation mourns this huge and irreparable loss,'' the Leader of Opposition in the assembly said.

NCP president Sharad Pawar said Gen Rawat's contributions in the defence field will always be remembered.

''Shocked and saddened to hear about the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. He had a highly decorated career and his service in the defence field over the past four decades will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family,'' tweeted Pawar, a former defence minister.

Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 other people onboard an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the IAF said.

