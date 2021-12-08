UK PM Johnson to hold COVID press conference at 1800 GMT
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 22:37 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a COVID press conference at 1800 GMT, a spokesperson for his Downing Street office said on Wednesday.
According to multiple media reports he will announce tougher COVID-19 measures in England, including advice to work from home, in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
