UK PM Johnson to hold COVID press conference at 1800 GMT

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a COVID press conference at 1800 GMT, a spokesperson for his Downing Street office said on Wednesday.

According to multiple media reports he will announce tougher COVID-19 measures in England, including advice to work from home, in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

