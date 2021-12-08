Gujarat CM holds roadshow in Dubai ahead of investor summit

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday met several business leaders of Dubai and visited the UAE pavilion at the 'Dubai Expo' to promote the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) and attract foreign direct investment (FDI) in the state, CMO officials said.

The CM left for Dubai early in the morning, his maiden foreign trip after taking over the post in September, accompanied by minister of state for industries Jagdish Panchal and senior officers of the Gujarat government.

“Gujarat CM Shri @Bhupendrapbjp who is on a visit to UAE for #VGGS2022 Roadshow started his tour by visiting UAE Pavilion at @expo2020dubai, where he was received by HE Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Hon.Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence,'' a tweet by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The chief minister held one on one meeting with UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr Thani AL Zeyoudi and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral trade between Gujarat and the Gulf country.

''CM Shri @Bhupendrapbjp interacted with UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade HE Dr @ThaniAlZeyoudi during his visit to India Pavilion at @expo2020dubai and held an extensive discussion on strengthening bilateral trade between Gujarat & UAE,'' another CMO tweet said.

The CM also held a meeting with industry representatives which included group chairman of D P World Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem and representatives of Alfanar Group and Sharaf group, his office said.

He invited Sulayem to attend the VGGS, which will be organised in Gandhinagar next month. Patel discussed opportunities in the renewable energy sector of Gujarat in a one to one meeting with Mishal Al Mutlaq, Chief Financial Officer of Alfanar Group, at the Dubai roadshow for the summit, another tweet said.

He also held a meeting with Sharafuddin Sharaf, Vice Chairman of Sharaf Group, and explored avenues of collaboration between the two sides, the CMO said.

The CM met several Indian-origin businessmen in Dubai and invited them to invest in Gujarat. He also had a meeting with Dubai-based NRIs, especially those who have migrated to the UAE city from Gujarat.

The 10th edition of the global investor summit will be held from January 10 to 12. The three-day biennial summit, which was to be held in 2021, was cancelled due to restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the state government's flagship business event, the theme for which is “Aatmanirbhar Gujarat for Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)