On his 94th b'day, SAD shares video of Parkash Singh Badal's political journey, achievements

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday shared a video on social media giving an account of the political career and achievements of party's patriarch and five-time Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on the occasion of his 94th birthday.

The 20-minute video, named 'Punjab Da Dardi' (Sympathiser of Punjab), was uploaded on the SAD's Facebook page.

''The pride of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal, the real sympathiser of Punjab... Punjab always remained prosperous under the guidance of Parkash Singh Badal,'' read the post.

The video highlights Badal's political journey, starting from being a village sarpanch to the five-time chief minister of the state.

Showing that he dedicated his entire life in the service of people, the clip highlighted his major achievements as the chief minister.

It credits him with setting up a refinery project in Bathinda, raising the capacity of power generation in the state, setting up focal points to boost industrial sector, putting the state on the path of becoming an industrial hub, setting up the world-class sports infrastructure, making new policies for improving education standard and for improving state road network and other related infrastructure during his regime.

It also highlights public-centric and other schemes like the Shagun scheme and another one for providing free power up to 200 units to the Scheduled Caste community. Badal is an MLA from the Lambi constituency in Muktsar district.

The party, which is led by Badal's son Sukhbir Singh Badal, is yet to announce the name of a party candidate from the constituency for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls.

So far, the SAD, which is contesting on 97 of the 117 assembly seats and leaving the remaining for its ally BSP, has announced names of candidates for 91 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Parkash Singh Badal on his 94th birthday on Wednesday and lauded him as a respected statesman. PTI CHS SUN AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)