Punjab, Haryana CMs condole General Rawat's untimely death

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar have expressed deep anguish over death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

“My deepest condolences over the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other armed forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate & tragic crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts and prayers are with the family,” tweeted Channi on Wednesday.

Another tweet by the Punjab Chief Minister's Office said Channi also expresses deep anguish over the tragic death of NK Gursewak Singh from Dode village in Tarn Taran.

“It is a big loss to the nation. CM conveys heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” said the CMO tweet. Haryana CM Khattar, a senior BJP leader, said the death of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other officers of the armed forces in Tamil Nadu is a irreparable loss to the armed forces and the country.

Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who is an ex-serviceman and a military historian too, said General Rawat served the country with great honour and dedication.

“Grieved to know about the untimely demise of Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Bipin Rawatji in an unfortunate helicopter crash today. He served the country with great honour & dedication. My heartfelt condolences. RIP,” tweeted Amarinder.

Amarinder Singh also shared a photo of him with General Rawat, in which the former chief minister can be seen presenting a set of books to him.

Expressing his condolences, Shiromani Akali Dal president and party MP Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “My prayers for the departed souls. May Akal Purakh grant solace to the bereaved family members”.

''A soldier never dies he becomes eternal'', tweeted Badal.

“Pained by the tragic demise of dynamic soldier CDS Gen #Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash along with his wife and 11 defence personnel. May God grant peace to the departed souls and strength to their family members in this hour of grief,” SAD MP and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said in a tweet.

Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala and former Haryana CM and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda also expressed their condolences at the demise of Rawat and others in the chopper crash.

General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said.

