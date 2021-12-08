Left Menu

Judge temporarily blocks New York City vaccine mandate for public sector

A New York judge has temporarily blocked New York City from enforcing its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public-sector workers. In an order on Tuesday, Justice Frank Nervo of the New York state court in Manhattan said the prohibition will remain in place pending a Dec. 14 hearing to consider a formal restraining order.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 23:52 IST
Judge temporarily blocks New York City vaccine mandate for public sector

A New York judge has temporarily blocked New York City from enforcing its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public-sector workers.

In an order on Tuesday, Justice Frank Nervo of the New York state court in Manhattan said the prohibition will remain in place pending a Dec. 14 hearing to consider a formal restraining order. He has not ruled on the mandate's merits. Nervo's order came soon after Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City would also require https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/new-york-city-mandates-vaccines-all-private-businesses-omicron-spreads-2021-12-06 private-sector workers to be vaccinated by Dec. 27, a first-in-the-nation https://www1.nyc.gov/office-of-the-mayor/news/807-21/mayor-de-blasio-vaccine-mandate-private-sector-workers-major-expansions-to mandate affecting about 184,000 businesses.

The city had on Oct. 20 announced https://www.reuters.com/world/us/new-york-city-require-covid-19-vaccinations-all-public-employees-wsj-2021-10-20 the vaccine mandate for its approximately 160,000 public-sector employees, a group that includes police, firefighters and sanitation workers. Vaccinations had been mandated in September for city teachers and healthcare workers, and most have been vaccinated.

Danielle Filson, the mayor's press secretary, said on Twitter the public-sector mandate had not been blocked, and that Nervo would not decide until the hearing. About 94% of the city's 378,000 employees are vaccinated, up from 86% in late October, the mayor's office said on Monday.

"Vaccination is the way out of this pandemic," de Blasio said on Monday. His successor, Eric Adams, takes office in January. Most courts have rejected legal challenges to various vaccine mandates imposed in New York City and state.

A federal appeals court in New Orleans last month put on hold https://www.reuters.com/world/us/federal-appeals-court-affirms-stay-biden-vaccine-mandate-2021-11-12 President Joe Biden's nationwide vaccine mandate for companies with at least 100 workers. Biden, de Blasio and Adams are Democrats.

The lead plaintiff in the public-sector mandate case is Anthony Marciano, a police detective on the force for 10 years. He said he has natural immunity after recovering from COVID-19 and that requiring him to get vaccinated violated his constitutional and civil rights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington: IAF on helicopter crash.

Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military H...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021