UK PM tells people to work from home to slow Omicron spread

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-12-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 00:02 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should work from home from Monday and they will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter nightclubs and other venues to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"From Monday, you should work from home if you can," Johnson told a news conference on Wednesday.

"(We) will also make the NHS COVID pass mandatory for entry into nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather."

