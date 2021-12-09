UK PM tells people to work from home to slow Omicron spread

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should work from home from Monday and they will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter nightclubs and other venues to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"From Monday, you should work from home if you can," Johnson told a news conference on Wednesday.

"(We) will also make the NHS COVID pass mandatory for entry into nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather."

