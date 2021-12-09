Left Menu

Rajasthan: Congress leader urges Sonia Gandhi to postpone rally over inflation

Congress leader Ajay Maken, who is the incharge of the party affairs at the AICC, and state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra gave directions to make the rally successful.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 00:03 IST
Rajasthan: Congress leader urges Sonia Gandhi to postpone rally over inflation
  • Country:
  • India

Former Jaipur mayor and Congress leader Jyoti Khandelwal on Wednesday urged party president Sonia Gandhi to postpone the December 12 rally over the issue of inflation in the wake of rising Covid cases and untimely death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat. Khandelwal said as cases of “Omicron” variant of coronavirus have surfaced in the state, people's health should be a priority and the campaign against inflation should be carried out on social media. She said the party should cancel its events for seven days to pay respects to the soldiers killed in the helicopter crash, which claimed lives of Rawat, his wife and 11 others.

Meanwhile, a meeting regarding the protest rally was held at the party headquarters here . Congress leader Ajay Maken, who is the incharge of the party affairs at the AICC, and state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra gave directions to make the rally successful.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington: IAF on helicopter crash.

Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military H...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021