Rajasthan: Congress leader urges Sonia Gandhi to postpone rally over inflation

Former Jaipur mayor and Congress leader Jyoti Khandelwal on Wednesday urged party president Sonia Gandhi to postpone the December 12 rally over the issue of inflation in the wake of rising Covid cases and untimely death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat. Khandelwal said as cases of “Omicron” variant of coronavirus have surfaced in the state, people's health should be a priority and the campaign against inflation should be carried out on social media. She said the party should cancel its events for seven days to pay respects to the soldiers killed in the helicopter crash, which claimed lives of Rawat, his wife and 11 others.

Meanwhile, a meeting regarding the protest rally was held at the party headquarters here . Congress leader Ajay Maken, who is the incharge of the party affairs at the AICC, and state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra gave directions to make the rally successful.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)