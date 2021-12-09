Left Menu

Serbia gov't bows to protesters' demands, changes two laws

The government has offered mineral resources to companies including China's Zijin copper miner 601899.SS and Rio Tinto RIO.L. Green activists, who took part in the protests, say the projects will pollute land and water in the Balkan nation. In the latest demonstrations, on Saturday, thousands of environmental activists blocked roads at 50 locations demanding changes to the two laws.

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 09-12-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 00:49 IST
Serbia gov't bows to protesters' demands, changes two laws
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Serbia's ruling coalition moved on Wednesday to change two laws critics say would let foreign companies exploit local resources, bowing to demands by anti-government protesters who had blocked roads throughout the country for two weekends in a row. The government has offered mineral resources to companies including China's Zijin copper miner 601899.SS and Rio Tinto RIO.L. Green activists, who took part in the protests, say the projects will pollute land and water in the Balkan nation.

In the latest demonstrations, on Saturday, thousands of environmental activists blocked roads at 50 locations demanding changes to the two laws. One is a referendum law passed last month that would make it harder for people to protest against polluting projects, and the other is a new expropriation law, which makes it easier for the state to acquire private land.

The protests represented a big blow to President Aleksandar Vucic and his ruling Serbia's Progressive Party (SNS) ahead of elections next year. A government statement said on Wednesday it had withdrawn the law on expropriation adopted by parliament, which Vucic returned to the assembly for further amendments.

Under the constitution, a law passed by parliament must be signed by the president in order be enforced. The government also said it had proposed amending the referendum law to withdraw a requirement that civic groups must pay fees in order to launch initiatives for referendum.

Rio Tinto has promised to adhere to all domestic and EU environmental standards, but environmentalists say its planned $2.4 billion lithium mine would irreversibly pollute drinking water in the area. In an address to the nation, Vucic said: "We have to see if we want that mine or not, and there should be a public debate about it. I want to calm people down and tell them that we are on your side and we will not make any decisions without you."

"I am proud that police have not used water canons (against protesters). The democracy here is fragile and we have to keep it," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington: IAF on helicopter crash.

Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military H...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021