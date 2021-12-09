Left Menu

Theranos' Holmes says investors were future-focused as testimony wraps

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes finished testifying in her own defense against fraud charges on Wednesday morning, telling jurors that investors "weren't interested in today" but focused on the blood-testing startup's impact in the long-run. Holmes, 37, faces nine counts of fraud and two counts of conspiracy for allegedly lying about Theranos' technology to bring in cash from wealthy private investors and patients who paid for tests from the company.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 00:55 IST
Theranos' Holmes says investors were future-focused as testimony wraps

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes finished testifying in her own defense against fraud charges on Wednesday morning, telling jurors that investors "weren't interested in today" but focused on the blood-testing startup's impact in the long-run.

Holmes, 37, faces nine counts of fraud and two counts of conspiracy for allegedly lying about Theranos' technology to bring in cash from wealthy private investors and patients who paid for tests from the company. Holmes rose to fame in Silicon Valley for her ambitious play to reinvent blood testing with a device that supposedly could perform a diagnostic analysis from a finger prick.

Once valued at $9 billion, Theranos collapsed after the Wall Street Journal published a series of articles, starting in 2015, that suggested its devices were flawed and inaccurate. Prosecutors allege Holmes' fraud included false claims that Theranos' devices were able to run a range of tests more quickly and accurately than conventional laboratory means.

During her final moments on the stand, Holmes said that she had sought to communicate the future promise of the company to long-term investors. "I wanted to convey the impact the company could make for people and for healthcare," Holmes said. "They weren't interested in today, tomorrow or next month."

Neither Holmes' attorneys nor prosecutors called further witnesses on Wednesday. Jurors will hear closing arguments on an unspecified date. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila said that he needs time to hear arguments from the parties about the legal instructions he will give jurors, and that deliberations in the case could begin as late as January, depending on jurors' holiday plans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington: IAF on helicopter crash.

Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military H...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021