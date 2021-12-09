Paris Mayor and presidential candidate Hidalgo calls for left-wing primary election

Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris and centre-left's candidate for the 2022 presidential election, said that all presidential candidates of the left should come together and organise joint primary elections.

"I know that if we don't come together, there will be no possibility for this left to continue to exist in our country", Hidalgo said in an interview with broadcaster TF1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)