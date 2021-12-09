Left Menu

Paris Mayor and presidential candidate Hidalgo calls for left-wing primary election

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-12-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 01:02 IST
Paris Mayor and presidential candidate Hidalgo calls for left-wing primary election
Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris and centre-left's candidate for the 2022 presidential election, said that all presidential candidates of the left should come together and organise joint primary elections.

"I know that if we don't come together, there will be no possibility for this left to continue to exist in our country", Hidalgo said in an interview with broadcaster TF1.

