Left Menu

French Socialist Hidalgo calls for left-wing primary to chose presidency candidate

The French Socialist Party's choice to run for president called on Wednesday for leftist parties to rally behind a single candidate in next April's ballot, to be chosen via a primary election. Anne Hidalgo, who is also Paris mayor, said that, if the left did not unite, it "will find it impossible to continue to exist in our country".

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2021 01:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 01:48 IST
French Socialist Hidalgo calls for left-wing primary to chose presidency candidate

The French Socialist Party's choice to run for president called on Wednesday for leftist parties to rally behind a single candidate in next April's ballot, to be chosen via a primary election.

Anne Hidalgo, who is also Paris mayor, said that, if the left did not unite, it "will find it impossible to continue to exist in our country". "We have no more time to lose," she added in an interview with broadcaster TF1, citing the need to give a higher political profile to topics such as climate protection and public education.

According to opinion polls, none of the three left-leaning candidates for president would make it to a run-off with current President and frontrunner Emmanuel Macron, a centrist. Hidalgo is polling around 5% of votes, behind Greens candidate Yannick Jadot and Jean-Luc Melenchon of the far-left who are both in the high single-digit percent.

None of the trio have previously commented on whether they would be willing to pull out of the race in support of a better-placed leftist candidate. Earlier on Wednesday, former economy and industry minister Arnaud Montebourg - a Socialist like Hidalgo who has been campaigning for the presidency on an independent ticket - said he would be ready to pull out and rally behind a joint left-wing candidate.

France's Socialists, the country's most powerful party until 2017 when they controlled both chambers of parliament as well as the presidency were marginalised following the election of Macron, which altered the country's political landscape.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington: IAF on helicopter crash.

Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military H...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021