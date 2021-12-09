Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. House January 6 probe tells Meadows it has 'no choice' but to seek contempt charge

Donald Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, could become the third person to face a criminal contempt charge for refusing to cooperate with the U.S. House of Representatives panel probing the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the committee warned. Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House of Representatives Select Committee, said in a letter to Meadows' attorney, George Terwilliger, that Meadows - a former House member - had failed to cooperate with the panel.

U.S. FDA authorizes use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 antibody cocktail

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized the use of AstraZeneca's antibody cocktail to prevent COVID-19 infections in individuals with weak immune systems or a history of severe side effects from coronavirus vaccines. The antibody cocktail, Evusheld, is only authorized for adults and adolescents who are not currently infected with the novel coronavirus and have not recently been exposed to an infected individual, the regulator said.

U.S. government to end gas-powered vehicle purchases by 2035 under Biden order

The U.S. government plans to end purchases of gas-powered vehicles by 2035 in a move to lower emissions and promote electric cars under an executive order signed by President Joe Biden on Wednesday. The government owns more than 650,000 vehicles and purchases about 50,000 annually. Biden's executive order said that light-duty vehicles acquired by the government will be emission-free by 2027.

Fox News Christmas tree in New York City set ablaze, man arrested

New York police arrested a man on Wednesday on suspicion that he had set on fire a 50-foot-tall Christmas tree outside the Fox News headquarters in midtown Manhattan. Fox News security personnel called police shortly after midnight when they saw a man climbing the tree located at Sixth Avenue and 48th Street, police said.

Judge to review New York City vaccine mandate for public sector

A New York judge has scheduled a hearing for next Tuesday to consider whether to block New York City from enforcing its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public-sector workers. In an order on Tuesday, Justice Frank Nervo of the New York state court in Manhattan said he will consider whether to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) at the Dec. 14 hearing.

U.S. job openings jump to 11 million; fewer workers voluntarily quitting

U.S. job openings surged in October while hiring decreased, suggesting a worsening worker shortage, which could hamper employment growth and the overall economy. The Labor Department's monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Wednesday also showed a steady decline in layoffs, another sign that the jobs market was tightening. While the number of people voluntarily quitting their jobs fell, it remained quite high.

Ghislaine Maxwell accuser's ex-boyfriend testifies he drove girls to Epstein home

A man testified at Ghislaine Maxwell's criminal sex abuse trial on Wednesday that he drove teen girls to the Florida mansion of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and saw them leave with hundred dollar bills. The man, who identified himself as Shawn, testified that he had begun dating a woman named Carolyn in Florida when he was 17 and she was 14.

U.S. Senate narrowly confirms Biden's progressive pick for Massachusetts prosecutor

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday narrowly confirmed a progressive district attorney branded by Republicans as soft on crime to become Massachusetts' top federal prosecutor, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote. The 51-50 vote to confirm Rachael Rollins followed fierce Republican opposition to her stances on criminal justice reform and marked the first time in more than four decades the Senate was forced to hold a roll-call vote on a U.S. attorney nominee.

U.S. Supreme Court conservatives lean toward more public dollars for religious schools

Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday appeared ready to further expand public funding of religiously based entities, indicating sympathy toward a challenge by two Christian families to a Maine tuition assistance program that excludes private schools that promote religious beliefs. The court heard nearly two hours of arguments in an appeal by the families of a lower court ruling rejecting their claim that Maine's program singles them out for religious discrimination in violation of the U.S. Constitution including its First Amendment protection of the free exercise of religion.

Theranos' Holmes says investors were future-focused as testimony wraps

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes finished testifying in her own defense against fraud charges on Wednesday morning, telling jurors that investors "weren't interested in today" but focused on the blood-testing startup's impact in the long-run. Holmes, 37, faces nine counts of fraud and two counts of conspiracy for allegedly lying about Theranos' technology to bring in cash from wealthy private investors and patients who paid for tests from the company.

