PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi on birthday
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 09:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday.
Gandhi, the longest-serving president of her party, turned 75 on Thursday. Modi tweeted, ''Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. Praying for her long life and good health.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
