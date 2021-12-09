Left Menu

North Carolina Supreme Court delays primary elections until May 2022

The North Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered primary elections in the state delayed from March until May of 2022, citing legal challenges to gerrymandered political maps.

Reuters | North Carolina | Updated: 09-12-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 10:08 IST
North Carolina Supreme Court delays primary elections until May 2022
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

The North Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered primary elections in the state delayed from March until May of 2022, citing legal challenges to gerrymandered political maps. The court in its five-page unsigned written ruling directed North Carolina election officials to hold primaries for all state offices on May 17.

The justices ordered a lower-court judge to hold further proceedings on three lawsuits filed by Democrats and civil rights groups over the redrawn maps, citing the great public interest in the subject matter of these cases." "Today's order by the state Supreme Court restores faith in the rule of law and it is necessary for the court to rule on the constitutionality of these unfair districts before the next election," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, said in a written statement.

Tim Moore, speaker of the Republican-controlled state legislature, said in a statement posted to Twitter that he was disappointed in the court's ruling. "To throw this process into chaos in the middle of filing leaves North Carolinians with uncertainty ahead of the election," Moore said. "Despite this delay, we are confident that we will prevail at trial and our maps will stand."

The revised political maps, which were approved by the legislature, gave Republicans advantages over Democrats in the majority of districts. The court's ruling also suspended candidate filing dates for the 2022 primary elections, including municipal races.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

 United States
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021