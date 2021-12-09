Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 10:19 IST
Would urge youngsters to know more about Constituent Assembly proceedings: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Noting that the Constituent Assembly met for the first time on this day 75 years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged youngsters to know more about this gathering's proceedings and the eminent stalwarts who were a part of it, saying doing so would be an intellectually enriching experience.

The Constituent Assembly met for the first time on December 9, 1946, reassembling on August 14, 1947 as a sovereign body.

''Today, 75 years ago our Constituent Assembly met for the first time. Distinguished people from different parts of India, different backgrounds and even differing ideologies came together with one aim -- to give the people of India a worthy Constitution. Tributes to these greats,'' Modi tweeted.

The first sitting of the Constituent Assembly was presided over by Dr. Sachchidananda Sinha, who was the eldest member of the Assembly, he said.

Sinha was introduced and conducted to the Chair by Acharya Kripalani, the prime minister noted.

''Today, as we mark 75 years of the historic sitting of our Constituent Assembly, I would urge my young friends to know more about this august gathering's proceedings and about the eminent stalwarts who were a part of it,'' Modi said.

Doing so would be an intellectually enriching experience, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

