PM Modi congratulates Olaf Scholz on being elected Germany's Chancellor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Olaf Scholz on being elected Germany's Chancellor and said he looks forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the India-Germany strategic partnership.

Germany's parliament elected Scholz as the country's ninth post-World War II chancellor on Wednesday, opening a new era for the European Union nation after Angela Merkel's 16-year tenure.

''My heartiest congratulations to @OlafScholz on being elected as the Federal Chancellor of Germany,'' Modi tweeted. ''I look forward to working closely to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership between India and Germany'' he said.

