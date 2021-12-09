Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates Olaf Scholz on being elected Germany's Chancellor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 10:39 IST
PM Modi congratulates Olaf Scholz on being elected Germany's Chancellor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Olaf Scholz on being elected Germany's Chancellor and said he looks forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the India-Germany strategic partnership.

Germany's parliament elected Scholz as the country's ninth post-World War II chancellor on Wednesday, opening a new era for the European Union nation after Angela Merkel's 16-year tenure.

''My heartiest congratulations to @OlafScholz on being elected as the Federal Chancellor of Germany,'' Modi tweeted. ''I look forward to working closely to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership between India and Germany'' he said.

