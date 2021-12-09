LS pays tributes to Gen Rawat, 12 others who died in helicopter crash

The Lok Sabha on Thursday paid tributes to Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

The members also stood in silence for a brief while as a mark of respect for the departed souls.

As soon as the House met for the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement on the crash, and said that an inquiry has started into the incident. He also paid tributes to the deceased.

Paying tributes, Speaker Om Birla said that Rawat had worked a lot towards bringing in reforms in the system and would be remembered for his dedication. Thirteen of the 14 people on board the helicopter died in the crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Group Captain Varun Singh, who survived the crash, is on life support at a Wellington hospital.

