CM Kejriwal greets Sonia Gandhi on her birthday
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 12:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday extended greetings to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday.
Gandhi, the longest serving president of her party, turned 75 on Thursday.
''Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long and healthy life,'' Kejriwal tweeted.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders also greeted Gandhi on her birthday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gandhi
- Sonia Gandhi
- Congress
- Kejriwal
- Delhi
- Sonia Gandhi Ji
- Narendra Modi
- Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi's air quality improves to 'poor' category, AQI drops to 280
SC to hear PIL raising pollution issue in Delhi today
Delhi Transport Minister inaugurates 'tactical urbanism trials' to improve road safety
Gopal Rai to hold high-level meeting to review restrictions in Delhi to check pollution
Crop failure, rise in fuel costs push up vegetable prices in Delhi