CM Kejriwal greets Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday extended greetings to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday.

Gandhi, the longest serving president of her party, turned 75 on Thursday.

''Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long and healthy life,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders also greeted Gandhi on her birthday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)