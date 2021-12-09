Left Menu

My comments against Mumbai mayor distorted: BJP MLA Shelar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 13:54 IST
My comments against Mumbai mayor distorted: BJP MLA Shelar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Thursday claimed that his comments pertaining to Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar were distorted, a day after an FIR was registered against him in the matter.

Pednekar, a Shiv Sena leader, had filed a complaint against Shelar at Marine Drive police station in south Mumbai, following which a case under sections 354 A (4) (making sexually coloured remark), and 509 (words or gestures insulting woman's modesty) of the IPC was registered against him.

Shelar had allegedly made the comments while criticising the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) handling of the case of a cylinder blast in Worli area recently, in which three members of a family died.

Speaking to reporters here, Shelar said, "The police complaint filed against me is based on a press statement made some days back. The entire video of the press conference is there in public domain. However, to enable a legal action against me, my words have been distorted deliberately.'' The BJP leader said he always had cordial relations with Mayor Pednekar irrespective of their different political affiliations.

Shelar, without naming anyone, said he was aware who was trying to frame him by making Pednekar file the complaint against him, and added that he will firmly present his case in court. ''People of the state have seen the ruling party's misuse of power for last two years and the complaint against me is in tandem,'' he said. Shelar further said he had exposed the ruling dispensation's ''carelessness'' in the Worli cylinder blast case, and also pointed out loopholes in the coastal road project. ''Those who criticised the flawed OBC reservation were suspended during the last Assembly session," he added.

The Shiv Sena shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021