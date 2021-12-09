MVA firm on having local body polls across all seats on Dec 21 or postponing them altogether: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is firm on its position that the December 21 elections to local bodies should either be held for all seats, including those reserved for OBCs, or be postponed altogether.

Speaking to reporters here, Pawar said it “will not be fair” if the elections are held in seats reserved for SC, ST and general categories, but not in those meant for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed till further orders the local body elections in Maharashtra on seats where there is the reservation of up to 27 per cent for the OBCs.

The apex court had made it clear that the election process for the other seats would continue.

The top court passed the order while hearing two pleas, including the one assailing the provisions inserted/amended through an ordinance permitting reservation for the category of backward class of citizens up to 27 per cent uniformly throughout Maharashtra in the concerned local bodies.

“The MVA government is firm on its view that either the elections should be held across all seats or postponed altogether,” Pawar said.

Without naming any party, the senior NCP leader accused the opposition of “creating confusion for no reason” on the issue of political reservation for the OBCs.

“Let any party be in power, it takes all the sections along. Hence, the government is not of the view that injustice is inflicted on anyone,” he said.

In the light of the Supreme Court order, the Maharashtra State Election Commission on Tuesday said the elections to ZPs and panchayat samitis on all seats except for those reserved for OBCs will be held as per the schedule on December 21.

Over 400 out of 1,200 seats reserved for the OBCs will now have to wait for the next orders of the apex court.

