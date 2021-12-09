Left Menu

CM Channi greets Sonia Gandhi on her birthday, describes her messiah of downtrodden

09-12-2021
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday extended greetings to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday and described her as messiah of downtrodden and votary of morality in politics.

Gandhi, the longest serving president of her party, turned 75 on Thursday.

"My best wishes to the visionary, dynamic & determined national leader, messiah of downtrodden & votary of morality in politics, Smt.#SoniaGandhi Ji on her birthday," Channi tweeted.

''Her strength, dedication, courage & sacrifice is an inspiration for all,'' he said and wished the leader good health and happiness.

"Wishing you a day that is as special as you are…," Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted while sharing one of his photos clicked with Gandhi.

Former Haryana chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda also extended greetings to Gandhi on her birthday.

"Happy birthday to Congress president Smt. Sonia Gandhi on her birthday," Hooda tweeted in Hindi.

May we constantly keep receiving her guidance and leadership, he added.

"I wish you good health, happy life and longevity," Hooda said.

