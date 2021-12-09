Polish PM says he will call on Germany's Scholz to stop Nord Stream 2
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 09-12-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 16:44 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland's prime minister said on Thursday he would call on Germany's newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is expected to visit Warsaw on Sunday, to oppose the start-up of the new Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
"I will call on Chancellor Scholz not to give in to pressure from Russia and not to allow Nord Stream 2 to be used as an instrument for blackmail against Ukraine, an instrument for blackmail against Poland, an instrument for blackmail against the European Union," Mateusz Morawiecki said during a visit to Rome.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Germany
- Rome
- European Union
- Mateusz Morawiecki
- Nord Stream 2
- Olaf Scholz
- Poland
- Russia
- Warsaw
Advertisement
ALSO READ
German center-left leader Olaf Scholz says 3 parties have reached a deal to form new government that will end Merkel era.
Germany: Olaf Scholz set to replace Merkel
Germany says working with U.S. on Nord Stream 2 deal
Germany in regular dialogue with US on Implementation of deal on Nord Stream 2
BRIEF-Germany Urged Members Of U.S. Congress Not To Sanction Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - Axios