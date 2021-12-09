Left Menu

Maha CM wishes Sonia Gandhi on birthday

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 18:27 IST
Maha CM wishes Sonia Gandhi on birthday
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other leaders of the NCP and the Congress in the state also greeted Gandhi, who turned 75 on Thursday, on her birthday.

"Warm birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji. Wishing you good health & longevity," Thackeray's office tweeted.

The CM is also the president of the Shiv Sena, an ally of the Congress in the state.

Ajit Pawar, Thackeray's minister-son Aaditya, NCP MP Supriya Sule and Congress ministers in the state government Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat and others were among those who took to the micro-blogging site to greet Gandhi.

The Congress and the NCP are constituents of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government which completed two years in office last month.

In signs of increasing warmth between the saffron outfit and the country's oldest political party, the Shiv Sena recently said there can be no opposition front without the Congress at the national level to take on the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

 India
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021