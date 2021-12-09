Maha CM wishes Sonia Gandhi on birthday

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other leaders of the NCP and the Congress in the state also greeted Gandhi, who turned 75 on Thursday, on her birthday.

"Warm birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji. Wishing you good health & longevity," Thackeray's office tweeted.

The CM is also the president of the Shiv Sena, an ally of the Congress in the state.

Ajit Pawar, Thackeray's minister-son Aaditya, NCP MP Supriya Sule and Congress ministers in the state government Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat and others were among those who took to the micro-blogging site to greet Gandhi.

The Congress and the NCP are constituents of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government which completed two years in office last month.

In signs of increasing warmth between the saffron outfit and the country's oldest political party, the Shiv Sena recently said there can be no opposition front without the Congress at the national level to take on the BJP.

