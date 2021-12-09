World News Roundup: France says it will fight for every UK fishing licence as European deadline looms; Polish PM tells Germany's Scholz not to 'give in' over Nord Stream 2 and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

France says it will fight for every UK fishing licence as European deadline looms

A day ahead of a European deadline, France said it was still waiting for Britain to approve nearly 100 licences for its fishermen to operate in UK territorial waters and off Jersey and that last-gasp negotiations were ongoing. Fishing rights plagued Brexit talks for years and continue to poison relations between Britain and France, not because of their economic importance but because of their political resonance for both sides.

Polish PM tells Germany's Scholz not to 'give in' over Nord Stream 2

Poland's prime minister said on Thursday he would call on Germany's newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz to oppose the start-up of Nord Stream 2, as Warsaw seeks to stop the gas pipeline it says will be used against Europe by Russia. Scholz's predecessor Angela Merkel soured relations with many central and eastern European countries by sticking to a project they said would dangerously increase dependence on Russian gas. Now, with a new administration in Berlin and regional tensions rising, Warsaw hopes Germany could change tack.

U.S. moves to tighten Iran sanctions enforcement as nuclear talks stall

The Biden administration is moving to tighten enforcement of sanctions against Iran with the despatch of a senior delegation to the United Arab Emirates next week, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday. The delegation, which will include the head of the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, Andrea Gacki, will warn banks in the UAE that have business with Iran and are not in compliance with the sanctions.

Amid party outcry, Britain implores people: obey COVID rules

Britain on Thursday implored people to obey tougher restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant after revelations about alleged lockdown parties at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's residence provoked an outcry over hypocrisy. Johnson imposed restrictions on England on Wednesday, just hours after apologising for a video showing staff laughing about a party in Downing Street during a 2020 Christmas COVID lockdown when such festivities were banned for the population.

Talks to salvage Iran nuclear deal resume in Vienna, Russian envoy says

Talks to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal formally resumed on Thursday with a meeting of the remaining parties except for the United States, Russia's top envoy to the talks said on Twitter. "The #JCPOA participants now hold an official meeting of the Joint Commission," Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted, using the deal's formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

People with health issues or inactivated vaccine should get COVID-19 booster - WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended on Thursday that people who are immunocompromised or received an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine should receive a booster dose to protect against waning immunity. Many countries have been rolling out booster shots, targeting the elderly and people with underlying health issues, but worries about the new, more transmissible Omicron variant have prompted some to expand their use to larger portions of their populations.

Indian farmers call off lengthy protest after govt assurances

Indian farmers called off a long-running protest on Thursday after the government conceded a clutch of demands, including assurances to consider guaranteed prices for all produce, instead of just rice and wheat, union leaders said. The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said last month he would roll back three farm laws, giving in after more than a year of protests by tens of thousands of farmers who demanded their repeal, as key state elections approach.

Russia blasts U.S. stance in embassy row, cautious on Ukraine

Russia accused the United States on Thursday of refusing to cooperate in a longstanding row over their respective embassies, two days after the issue was raised in a call between presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that despite reaching an understanding on some "peripheral" issues, the two countries were deadlocked in the dispute over the size and working of their diplomatic missions.

China not worried about any 'domino effect' of Olympic boycotts

China is not worried about a "domino effect" of diplomatic boycotts of the Beijing Winter Olympics, it said on Thursday, after Australia, Britain and Canada joined the United States in deciding not to send officials to the Games. The United States was the first to announce a boycott, saying on Monday its government officials would not attend the Feb. 4-20 Games because of China's human rights "atrocities" in the western region of Xinjiang.

North Cameroon violence between farmers, herders kills 22; residents flee

A resurgence of tit-for-tat violence between herders and farmers in has killed at least 22 people and injured more than 30 others this week in Cameroon's Far North region, a regional government official said on Thursday, prompting residents to flee to Chad. "We are in a full-on inter-community conflict," said the Cameroonian regional official, who asked not to be named.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)